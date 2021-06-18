A Maker’s Mark private selection bourbon just won two gold medals. Again.

This version of Maker’s Mark, customized by the Black Bourbon Society, just won two gold medals and was named Best Bourbon and Best American Whiskey at a major competition. And it’s available in Kentucky. Provided

It’s the dream of everyone who does a private barrel selection to create a bourbon that is better than the original. Now, one group has proof they’ve done it. Again.

And the good news is you can buy their version and decide for yourself.

A custom Maker’s Mark blend created by the Black Bourbon Society’s expert panel was just named the Best Bourbon and the Best American Whiskey at the International Whisky Competition. Black Bourbon Society’s Maker’s Mark Private Selection: Recipe 2 was awarded the double gold medals with a score of 93.8 points.

This makes the second time the group’s Maker’s Mark Private Selection has won big. In 2019, its first selection won double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“We are so proud and humbled to have been recognized with such distinguished honors from the prestigious International Whisky Competition and view this achievement as further proof that intentional diversity will always produce superior results,” said co-founders of Black Bourbon Society Samara and Armond Davis, in a statement.

“We knew that the best expression we could create would be a perfect blend of our two very different palates, and the unique Maker’s Mark Private Selection program allowed for us to do exactly that. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Maker’s Mark as we work together to push the envelope and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the spirits industry.”

The Recipe 2 version of the Black Bourbon Society’s Maker’s Mark Private Selection is on sale in Louisville, with a suggested retail price of $69.99.

The special bourbon was created through the Maker’s Mark Private Selection program, which lets retail partners customize fully matured cask-strength Maker’s Mark. They can pick from 10 proprietary oak stakes to change the flavor.

The new Black Bourbon Society bourbon, Recipe 2, was one of the first to include the newest stave, Roastest French Mendiant. According to the distillery, this stave is “named after a French confection featuring chocolate, dried fruit and nuts” and the stave “lends notes of milk chocolate, buttery nut and smooth coffee.”

The 110.5-proof Recipe 2 bourbon will be hitting store shelves now in celebration of the Black Bourbon Society’s fifth anniversary.

It’s available now with a recommended price of $69.99 in Louisville, Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Tampa, and will be available over the next year in California, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.