Will Kentucky bourbon tourists come back? Heaven Hill’s new visitors center will help

Doors opened Tuesday in Bardstown for Heaven Hill Distillery’s new state-of-the-art tourist center.

The $19 million project began in 2018, well before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, but it couldn’t come at a more perfect time: The bourbon industry, which has been a tourism engine for Kentucky, suffered during COVID, with most distilleries shutting their doors to outsiders for at least part of the year.

Now, with the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience launching, the industry is looking to revive interest in one of Kentucky’s signature industries.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill president Max L. Shapira to toast the new tourist draw.

“I am thrilled to be here to congratulate the Shapira family and the Heaven Hill team on another successful project investing millions in Kentucky and our people,” Beshear said at the grand opening, according to a release.

“As we emerge from this pandemic with our economy booming, we are announcing more jobs and investment in the commonwealth every week, and the bourbon industry is no exception. This state-of-the-art visitor center will give people one more great reason to visit Kentucky and experience the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, creating even more jobs and opportunity.”’

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined Heaven Hill president Max Shapira on June 14 to toast the new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, which officially opened on June 15 to visitors. Provided

The new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is part of a $125 million investment by the 85-year-old Bardstown distillery. Besides the $19 million tourism center, Heaven Hill is adding new barrel warehouses, a bottling line and more. Provided

COVID and bourbon tourism

Bourbon tourism has become a significant part of Kentucky’s $8.6 billion bourbon industry, which grew even during the pandemic. Distilleries filled more than 2.1 million barrels in 2020 and there are now more than 9.2 million barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky warehouses.

But tourism fell by at least 66 percent last year at the distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour. In 2020, there ware 587,307, compared to a record 1,719,821 in 2019, according to the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

KDA president Eric Gregory said in February that his organization’s 42 members does not expect a full rebound until 2022 at the earliest.

To promote the distilleries, the organization this year created the Bourbon Trail Passport and Field Guide, a 150-page guide to participating distilleries, with cocktail recipes and suggested itineraries. Passport stamps from the distilleries also will “unlock” access to special collectible bottles, private barrel selections and other unique rewards.

“We’re really excited about all the rewards that now come with your passport stamp,” Gregory said in a release. “Visitors are clamoring for distinct bottles and exclusive souvenirs that they can only get in Kentucky. We listened, and our distilleries have worked hard to elevate their Kentucky Bourbon voyage.”

The new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown features a replica of a 1935 distillery, along with a vintage barrel truck like the Shapira brothers used in the 1940s. Provided

A new sign directs Bardstown visitors to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. You can sign up for tours online. Bourbon tourism took a big hit in 2020 but Kentucky distilleries are hoping to rebound. Provided

Distilleries have begun to their tours back and reopen to the public now that COVID numbers have dropped, vaccinations have risen and Beshear ended capacity restrictions and the state’s mask mandate on June 11.

“In the heart of Bourbon country, we welcome fans back to experience America’s Native Spirit, immerse themselves in the long history of Heaven Hill, and learn about the award-winning portfolio of storied brands now told on these walls,” Shapira said on Monday at the ribbon cutting. “We honor the vision held by my father and his four brothers, celebrating the people who built the foundation upon which we stand today. The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is an innovative, state-of-the-art tourism model, grounded in history, and developed to entice fans for generations to come.”

To go with the new visitors experience, Heaven Hill plans to release a special whiskey unique to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience and select Kentucky retailers. Five Brothers Bourbon will be “a small batch blending of five ages of bourbon ranging from five to nine years old, paying homage to the courage, dedication and solidarity of the five Shapira brothers who started it all in 1935,” according to a release. Provided

Heaven Hill, which makes Evan Williams, one of the biggest bourbon brands in the world, is hoping to capitalize on the renewed interest in visiting distilleries with the new bourbon experience, which joins its original Bourbon Heritage Center.

The new interactive visitors center now has more than 30,000 square feet of exhibits and seating that could welcome almost 1,000 people at a time.

Highlights at Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience

▪ Three tasting rooms with great views;

The new rooftop deck at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, which overlooks the distillery’s campus of rickhouses full of aging bourbon. Provided

▪ The You Do Bourbon lab where visitors taste, fill, label and personalize their own bottles of Heaven Hill bourbons;

At the official ribbon cutting on June 14, Gov. Andy Beshear toured the You Do Bourbon lab at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, bottling his own bourbon. Provided

▪ Special exhibits on Elijah Craig and Larceny, two of Heaven Hill’s premium brands;

The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience features a new exhibit on Elijah Craig, one of its premium brands. Provided

▪ Showcase of their bottled-in-bond brands, the most of any distillery portfolio on the market today, according to Heaven Hill;

The Five Brothers lounge is next to the outdoor deck overlooking Heaven Hill Distillery’s Bardstown campus, with rows of rickhouses full of aging bourbons. Provided

▪ The new Five Brothers Bar & Kitchen, with an upscale 25-foot bar serving craft cocktails and bourbon tastings, a lounge area and a dining space for a soon-to-open restaurant.

The “unicorn” case inside the new Five Brothers Bar at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience showcases rare and impossible to find bottles, along with bourbon artifacts. Provided

▪ And tucked into one corner: The unicorn case, a special display of rare and historic bottles and other artifacts.

The Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Five Brothers Bar will be open for cocktails Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m. You can make reservations online for tours and tastings at heavenhilldistillery.com/heaven-hill-bourbon-experience.php.