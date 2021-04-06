Texas Roadhouse is coming to Georgetown this spring and they’re hiring

A new Texas Roadhouse will be opening in Georgetown near I-75 later this spring. Provided

Georgetown is getting a new dining option: Texas Roadhouse is opening soon. Construction began on the new location earlier this year.

The popular steakhouse chain plans to open in mid-June at 1505 Paris Pike with full-service casual dining featuring a menu of hand-cut steaks, ribs, made-from-scratch side dishes and fresh-baked bread.

The 7,602-square-foot restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. and for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carryout, which has become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandemic, also will be available.

The new restaurant is located between downtown Georgetown and I-75.

The restaurant will employ 250 and will begin hiring April 19 with interviews planned at Home2 Suites at 270 Tiger Way in Georgetown. To apply, go to apply.texasroadhouse.com, according to a news release.

Texas Roadhouse is based in Louisville and has more than 611 locations in the U.S. and 10 countries, including two locations in Lexington.