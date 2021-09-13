A Fall Lexington food tradition is back at full strength and again includes takeout

Patio seating featured shade trees and umbrellas at Doodles, which is participating in Dining Out for Life to benefit AVOL. 2009 staff file photo

A fall food tradition in Lexington is making a COVID-safe comeback: AVOL’s annual Dining Out for Life day is back to full strength this year.

But because the pandemic is keeping many diners home, the 60 participating restaurants again will do takeout.

On Sept. 16, you can dine in or get carry out/curbside pickup at dozens of local restaurants and help out in the fight against HIV. A portion of restaurant sales will be donated to AVOL Kentucky, which also is accepting direct donations.

“I never cease to be in awe of the resolve Lexingtonians have to love and care for their neighbors in need,” said AVOL executive director Jon Parker. “Our restaurant partners, sponsors, and the community inspire our team daily to seek out new and meaningful partnerships and opportunities which allow us to fulfill our mission and make the Bluegrass a better place for all.”

AVOL has hosted the fundraiser since 2009 and raised more than $1 million through Dining Out for Life to provide services to thousands, including counseling, housing, food and nutrition assistance and more.

Kevin McPherson packs up a to-go order at Epping’s on Eastside. The restaurant is one of several offering carry out for Dining Out for Life day to benefit AVOL Kentucky. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

In 2020, the number of participating restaurants in Lexington dropped to 30, but more have returned this year. Some restaurants are doing breakfast, some lunch, some dinner, some all day.

Lexington AVOL’s annual Dining Out for Life restaurants

Here’s the list of who is participating for 2021:

Scott Black leaves with a to-go order Wednesday evening from Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse in the Chevy Chase neighborhood. Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse is one of 60 restaurants or breweries in Lexington participating in AVOL’s Dining Out for Life day to raise money to fight HIV. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

33 Staves in Origin Hotel, A&W Restaurant (Hamburg), A&W Restaurant (Leestown Rd), Arcadium Bar and Favor, Azur Restaurant & Patio, Bourbon n’ Toulouse, Broomwagon Coffee and Bikes, Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill, Carson’s Food & Drink, Cole’s 735 Main, Columbia Steakhouse (Downtown), Country Boy Brewing, Country Boy Brewing (Georgetown), County Club, Crank and Boom (Clays Mill), Crank and Boom (Manchester Street), Crossings Lexington, Doodle’s Breakfast and Lunch, Dudley’s on Short, El Cid (National Avenue), El Cid (South Limestone), Elkhorn Tavern, Epping’s on Eastside, Ethereal Brewing (Manchester Street), Ethereal Brewing at Cornerstone, Ethereal Brewing Public House (Vine Street), Fusion Brewing, Futile Bakery, Gingko Tree Café, Good Foods Co-Op, Goodfellas Pizzeria (Manchester Street), Graze at Woodlands, J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, Lexington Diner, Liberty Road Café, Lockbox, Lussi Brown Coffee Bar, Mad Mushroom Pizza (Clays Mill Road), Mad Mushroom Pizza (UK Campus), Midland Frosty Freeze (Bath County), Mouse Trap, North Lime Coffee & Donuts (Clays Mill), North Lime Coffee & Donuts (North Limestone), Pasta Garage, Pearl’s, Pour Decisions, Ranada’s Kitchen, Rise Up! Pizza, Saul Good, Sidebar Grill, Smithtown Seafood, Sorella Gelateria, Soundbar Lexington, Stella’s Kentucky Deli, The Belt Line, The Break Room, The Goose Lexington, The Sage Rabbit, Third Street Stuff, West Main Crafting Co., West Sixth Brewing, and Wise Bird Cider Co.