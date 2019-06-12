Finger-lickin’ odd? Say hello to Chick-Infinity, a preserved KFC chicken leg for $100

The new Kentucky for Kentucky product features a KFC drumstick that sits inside a 16-ounce mason jar. It is encapsulated by epoxy resin to keep the chicken preserved. Photo provided.

Kentucky for Kentucky just made it possible for you to be buried with fried chicken, without it decomposing.

In the past, the local shop has preserved manure in mason jars from Kentucky Derby winners for those who wanted to have a little piece of the Derby at all times. Now, they are preserving another Kentucky staple: A KFC drumstick.

Kentucky for Kentucky has introduced the Chick-Infinity — and they’re going as far to say you can even take it to your grave. A very real KFC drumstick sits in clear epoxy resin held by a 16-ounce mason jar. So now you can have your KFC and eat it, too. Let your mason jar drumstick sit on the shelf for eternity while you bring some home to eat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kentucky for Kentucky is selling 50 preserved KFC drumsticks on their website for $100 a leg. Photo provided.

It’s on sale at kyforky.com and they are currently only selling 50 of them, at $100 a leg, so get your forever chicken while you can.

Thanks to their partnership with artist Cole Larkin, let us offer some other things you can do with your fried chicken without it rotting:

▪ Take it out for a night on the town and just ignore the looks you’ll get.

▪ Create a fried chicken shrine in your house — just don’t go all 10 Commandments, golden calf sacrifice on us, know what we mean?

▪ Give it as a gift, along with a bucket of edible chicken, be classy about it.

▪ Take it to a farm to be reunited forever with its fellow chickens, but wouldn’t that be cruel?

▪ Take it to a movie — it prefers “Chicken Little” but will settle for “Chicken Run”.

▪ Use it as a classic Kentucky decoration in your home next to your horseshoes, UK basketball Maker’s Mark bottles or “y’all” signs.

▪ Write it a love note. It’s very good at keeping secrets. We’re lookin’ at you, Colonel.