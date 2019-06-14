First peek at Brannon Crossing’s Movie Tavern new look, updated menu

Brannon Crossing’s Movie Tavern food and drink menu has been expanded. Photo provided

Spring has been particularly rainy, but with less sun comes more movie days, and Movie Tavern is ready to have you.

Brannon Crossing’s Movie Tavern was bought by Marcus Theatres about four months ago. And soon after that the Richmond Road location was torn down. Since then, they have been changing the way audiences experience movies.

While the theater has always offered food and drink as a staple to the unique way they put on movies, the menu has been expanded at the Brannon Crossing cinema.

Along with an expansion of the menu, they have started new deals and programs. And they will also be adding two new SuperScreen DLX auditoriums and reclining seats. These renovations will be done by the end of summer.

Two new SuperScreen DLX auditoriums with reclining seats are coming to Brannon Crossing’s Movie Tavern. Photo provided

The have expanded their menu to include alcoholic beverages, new appetizers and other items. For every major release, the theater creates a new cocktail and names it after the movie. Their new menu features a variety items, from Italian food to surf ‘n’ turf. All menu items are made from scratch.

“We are committed to elevating the theatrical experience through food and beverage offerings that focus on quality, taste and premium ingredients,” Greg Creighton, executive vice president and COO of Marcus Theatres said in a release. “With that in mind, our team of culinary experts refined the menu to feature a selection of made-from-scratch appetizers, pizzas, entrees and desserts that truly offer something for everyone.”

Some of the new items include:

▪ Zaffiro’s Thincredible pizza: Zaffiro’s sauce with a thin crust and mozzarella cheese. You can get their signature combinations or create your own. They also have gluten-free crust.

▪ Steak and shrimp: Bistro filet medallions served with grilled shrimp, herb-roasted zucchini, red bell pepper, mushrooms, red onion and jasmine rice. It’s topped with a barbeque glaze.

▪ The Tavern Burger: A double smash burger topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, red onions, lettuce and signature Tavern sauce. The burger comes with fries or if you’re feeling healthier, a fruit cup is an optional replacement.

▪ Marshmallow Brownie Sundae: Warm chocolate chip brownie, toasted marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles and maraschino cherry.

Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern by Marcus will feature a variety of new menu options, including the Marshmallow Brownie Sundae. Photo provided.

▪ Roasted Salmon Super Salad: If you’re not feeling burgers, they offer fish items as well. This salad features Atlantic salmon with shaved Brussels sprouts, kale, dried cranberries, walnuts, radicchio, carrot, red onion, farro and parmesan. It’s then topped with a red wine vinaigrette.

▪ Spider-Man: A signature cocktail that is mixed with Pinnacle Tropical Punch Vodka, blue Curaçao, lemonade, grenadine, cranberry juice, Sierra Mist and topped with a lemon wedge.

▪ Captain Marvel Lemonade: Another signature cocktail that has almost as strong of a punch as Carol Danvers. Mixed with Absolut Citron Vodka, Svedka Mango Pineapple Vodka, lemonade, pineapple juice and topped with a maraschino cherry and pineapple wedge.

They also have introduced a Magical Movie Rewards program. With the program, users can get one point per every $1 spent at the theater. Once a reward holder earns up to 100 points, $5 will be applied to the user’s account. The first use after registration will also credit 50 points to the account. The reward program can also get you free popcorn on Tuesdays. Joining the program is free and can be done online.





The theater is also offering Supersaver Value Days. These deals feature:

▪ $5 Tuesdays: Admission is only $5. On Tuesdays, hotdogs and candy are $2.

▪ Student Thursdays: Students and faculty who show a valid student ID will receive admission for $6 and a free 46 ounce popcorn.

▪ Senior Matinees: Seniors aged 60 and older will pay admission of $6 for movies before 5:30 p.m.

From June 16-August 14, they will be putting on the Kids Dream Summer Film Series. During this time, select family-friendly movies will cost $3. On these days, customers can get a specialty size popcorn for $2.75. These movies include:

▪ The Lego Movie 2: June 16, 17 and 19

▪ The Lorax: June 23, 24 and 26

▪ A Dog’s Way Home: June 30, July 1 and 3.

▪ Smallfoot: July 7, 8 and 10

▪ Hotel Transylvania 3: July 14, 15 and 17

▪ Despicable Me: July 21, 22 and 24

▪ Wonder Park: July 28, 29 and 31

▪ Dr. Suess The Grinch: Aug. 4, 5 and 7

▪ How to Train Your Dragon 3: Aug. 11, 12 and 14