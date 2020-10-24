Keeneland’s track announcer tests positive for COVID-19, misses Fall Meet’s last day

Keeneland’s track announcer Kurt Becker will miss closing day of the Fall Meet Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, racetrack officials said.

“Kurt is experiencing only mild symptoms and he is resting at home.,” the news release said. “We look forward to his speedy recovery and to welcoming him back for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland on Nov. 6-7.”

Keeneland is following state COVID-19 workplace protocols, the Lexington track said in a news release.

Travis Stone from Churchill Downs was filling in Saturday, officials said.

Keeneland Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Gabbert said three people, including Becker, who is considered a contract employee; a full-time employee; and a seasonal employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“Everybody’s in isolation. Everybody’s healthy. Everybody’s doing their quarantining. We’ve done all the contact tracing and follow-up testing as well,” he said.

It was the first round of positive tests that Keeneland had in more than a month, Gabbert said. About 292 people are tested each week, Gabbert said, to make sure employees and others are protected.

Over 10,000 tests have been conducted among Keeneland employees and there have been less than 100 positive tests in total, he said.

In mid-June, Keeneland had reported that 27 workers at the track— some of whom are employees of others at the track — had tested positive since about May 9.

After reporting 118 cases Thursday and 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the city health department Saturday reported 85 new infections.

The city’s case count has trended back upward after briefly leveling off in the 60s and 70s. This week is on track to be the third straight week in which the number of new cases has increased, the Herald-Leader reported Friday.

Since March, the city has had 10,391 coronavirus cases.