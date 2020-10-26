Fayette County reports 204 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, one new death

Fayette County reported 204 new coronavirus cases over the weekend as the state finished last week with the highest number of new coronavirus cases since March, when the first case was reported.

The Lexington numbers reported Monday to Saturday are from the previous day’s cases.

The new total includes 124 cases from Saturday and 80 from Sunday. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department does not release new numbers on Sundays. There was also one death from COVID-19 reported in the city over the weekend.

There were 85 new Lexington infections Friday that were reported Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday he will likely announce new restrictions later Monday for those counties seeing higher infection rates— 25 or more average daily cases for every 100,000 residents.

Beshear’s office reported on Sunday that an 87-year-old woman from Fayette County had died from the illness.

Kentucky reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections — 9,355 — from Monday to Sunday. That’s 20 percent more than the second highest total of 7,675 during the week of Oct. 5-11.

To date, Fayette County has reported 92 deaths from the virus.

This story will be updated.