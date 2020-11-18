As new COVID-19 restrictions loom, Lexington reports 196 new COVID-19 cases

Lexington reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday morning, pushing the city further past its previous one-month record of new cases.

The city has now had 14,367 total COVID-19 cases since March. There have also been 105 deaths and 801 hospitalizations reported.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has been overwhelmed by recent case increases in the city. Lexington residents are now expected to tell their close contacts they may have been exposed as the health department announced Tuesday that it would primarily focus its contact tracing efforts on contacting positive cases.

Those who were exposed to coronavirus but haven’t yet tested positive for the virus would likely only be contacted by the health department if they were in “higher-risk situations.” The issue wasn’t isolated to Lexington, as the state announced Tuesday it was “enlisting” the help of those who test positive to notify people with whom they’ve been in close contact.

More than 20 percent of all Lexington’s cases have come in November. More than 13 percent of all of the city’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have also come this month. There are now regularly 50-to-60 Lexington residents in the hospital with coronavirus on any given day, health department spokesman Kevin Hall said this week. That number was previously in the 30s.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The local spike caused Kentucky to open a testing site at Keeneland. The site is funded by the federal government, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

The Lexington health department said it hadn’t been made aware of the specifics regarding the impeding COVID-19 steps Beshear planned to announce Wednesday. Beshear said they’d be different than the previous restrictions issued when the pandemic first hit the state.

“It is not going to look like March,” Beshear said Tuesday. “March, when we had to do healthy at home, it was because we didn’t have PPE that was desperately needed. We didn’t have the testing capacity that we do now. This will be more targeted.”

But the steps won’t be “recommendations,” Beshear said. They will be steps that have to be followed, he said.

“Asking nicely hasn’t gotten the results that we need,” he said. “We’ve got to take some strong action to save lives.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER