Kentucky Coronavirus: Beshear asks churches to halt in-person services for weeks

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked religious leaders across the state to immediately suspend all in-person gatherings at their houses of worship for the next three or four weeks, the president of the Kentucky Council of Churches said Thursday.

“This is a request from the governor, not a mandate, and it seems perfectly reasonable given the situation we are in with COVID-19,” said Kent Gilbert, who also is pastor of the historic Union Church in downtown Berea.

Gilbert was not certain if the request was until Sunday, Dec. 13 or through Dec. 13. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about Gilbert’s comments.

Beshear is holding several Zoom meetings with various faith leaders to relay the request that is to start immediately, said Gilbert.

“He was very careful not to infringe on religious freedom as he reported on the severity of the virus,” said Gilbert, whose organization represents about 1,110 congregations in the state.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beshear mandated additional restrictions Wednesday aimed at curbing a third surge of coronavirus cases in Kentucky. Those restrictions included closing most schools from Nov. 23 until January, eliminating indoor seating at restaurants and bars until Dec. 13, limiting private indoor social gatherings to two households and eight people, limiting venues for weddings and funerals to 25 people and indoor social gatherings to two households, not exceeding eight people.

Beshear said he would offer additional “guidance” Thursday to churches.

The restrictions from the Democratic governor came on the fourth highest day for new cases, with 2,753 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 144,753. Beshear also announced 15 new deaths, including a 15-year-old girl from Ballard County, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,712.

Gilbert said the governor told his group Thursday about 35 incidents where houses of worship in Kentucky have been “super spreaders” of the virus. Not all were worship services, with some at funerals, weddings and other activities, he said.

This breaking story will be updated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER