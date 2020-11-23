KY restaurant defies Beshear’s indoor-dining order, says it is a ‘safe haven for ... freedoms.’

A London restaurant operator is defying Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to shut down indoor dining as the state faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Clifford Smith, owner of Wingz 2.0 on North Main Street, argues that Beshear doesn’t have the authority to tell restaurants not to serve customers in their dining rooms.

“That was an unlawful order,” Smith said Monday between serving customers.

Beshear issued an order last week under which restaurants were supposed to stop indoor dining as of 5 p.m. last Friday, until Dec. 13.

Beshear said the move, along with other restrictions, was necessary to try to tamp down a troubling rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state Supreme Court recently upheld Beshear’s right to issue such orders.

Over the weekend, Smith said in Facebook posts that he would not shut down indoor dining or require customers to wear masks.

“I encourage you to wear or not wear a mask based on your personal safety needs and situation. Our establishment will be a safe haven for the freedoms of this state and country,” Smith said. “You may enter there in any capacity to eat, solicit, loiter, fellowship, or engage in activities therein.”

The response was swift and varied, with some people cheering Smith’s decision as a blow for liberty and others condemning him for potentially adding to a health disaster.

Smith was unmoved by the negative comments Monday, saying the people chastising him were exercising the same freedom he is.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Smith said the stir has been good for business. After he opened the 40-seat restaurant in May, business was slow at times, but has more than doubled in recent days, Smith said.

People are driving from other counties to buy wings as a statement, Smith said.

“They’re thankful. They’re coming in from out of county just to support us,” he said.

The head of the Laurel County Health Department was not available Monday afternoon for comment on how the agency will respond to Smith’s decision.

Few instances have surfaced so far of restaurants bucking Beshear’s order, though the owners of small restaurant in Todd County said over the weekend they also would keep serving customers in the dining room.