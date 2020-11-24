Health official plans shutdown order for KY restaurant defying ban on indoor dining

Clifford Smith, owner of Wingz 2.0 in London, said in Facebook posts that he would not shut down indoor dining or require customers to wear masks.

Health officials plan to issue an order Tuesday to shut down the dining room at a Kentucky restaurant that has defied Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate not to serve customers inside.

Under Beshear’s executive order, restaurants were supposed to stop indoor dining by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

Clifford Smith, owner of Wingz 2.0 in London, so far has kept dining-room service in his 40-seat restaurant, however.

Smith said in an interview that he believes Beshear does not have the authority to force restaurants to shut down dining rooms, though the state Supreme Court recently upheld Beshear’s authority to issue such emergency orders in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the orders fall to health departments to enforce.

Mark Hensley, director of the Laurel County Health Department, said he intends to do that.

Hensley said if Smith doesn’t close down his dining room, the health department plans to issue an order Tuesday directing Smith to shut it down.

The order would still allow drive-through and carryout service, Hensley said.

If Smith doesn’t comply, the next step would be to suspend his food-service license, shutting down the restaurant, Hensley said.

Smith was not available for comment Tuesday morning.

He said in a Facebook post Monday evening that he planned to keep the dining room open, saying there had been a “flood” of support from people for his stance that the restaurant rant out of some menu items.

“We are happy and even more dedicated to maintain our stance against the injustices as we perceive them,” Smith said in the post.

Beshear said his order, which included restrictions on school attendance and other types of gatherings as well, is intended to slow a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and resulting illness and deaths.