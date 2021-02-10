Kentucky sees 1,914 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths. Positivity rate continues to drop.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday and 49 additional virus-releated deaths, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 383,032 and lifting the death toll to 4,175.

The statewide rate of Kentuckians testing positive continues to drop, hitting 7.5 percent on Wednesday, down slightly from Tuesday’s rate of 7.66 percent.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” Beshear said in a brief written update. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

Currently across the state, there are 1,191 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (13 fewer than were hospitalized on Tuesday), 336 of whom are in intensive care (54 more) and 169 are on a ventilator (21 more).

As the winter storm forecast for tonight and Thursday sets in, a number of coronavirus testing and vaccination sites will be closed at least on Thursday. Kroger’s regional vaccination site at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington will be closed Thursday, along with the sites in Covington and Bowling Green. Those appointments will be rescheduled for a day next week, Beshear said earlier on Wednesday.

Baptist Health Lexington announced its vaccine site at the Mall at Lexington Green would also be closed on Thursday, along with the University of Kentucky’s vaccination site inside Kroger Field. Like those at the regional sites, those appointments will be automatically rescheduled. UK and Baptist Health will contact registrants directly about new appointment times.

This story will be updated.