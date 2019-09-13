Students hold ‘Pink Out’ to honor Anderson County grad who died after crash

Franklin County High School students paused during a moment of silence in memory of Jill Hurst, a recent Anderson County High School graduate who died after being involved in a crash with a man who was being chased by police. Anderson County played at Franklin County High School in Frankfort Friday night. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Students showed support for a recent Anderson County High School graduate who died after a crash last weekend by turning the stands pink for Friday night football.

The “Pink Out” tribute at the Anderson County and Franklin County game honored Jill Hurst, 18, of Lawrenceburg, who was in a vehicle that was involved in a crash with a man fleeing from police at about 11 p.m. last Friday. The man police were pursuing was allegedly high on acid.

The crash happened near Anderson County High School, where a football game had concluded less than an hour before the crash. Hurst had attended the game, WKYT reported.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Hurst died Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of traumatic brain injuries sustained in the crash.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Her mother said on Facebook that Hurst was able to “give others the gift of life through the donation of her organs.”

“As Jill has the best and most beautiful heart, she would hope that good would come out of this tragedy,” Christy Jane Hurst wrote.

When Anderson County played Franklin County at Franklin County Friday night, students from both schools showed support by wearing pink. Some players wore pink socks or pink tape on their helmets.

Students from other schools, including Woodford County and Western Hills, also planned to participate in the Pink Out in Hurst’s honor.

Anderson County’s Huntley Chilton (77) wears pink tape on his helmet during a “pink out” in memory of Jill Hurst, a recent Anderson County High School graduate who died after being involved in a car accident with a man who was being chased by police at Franklin County High School in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Police said officers from Harrodsburg were trying to stop David Henderson, 30, when he crashed a Chrysler 200 into the Nissan Altima in which Hurst and two others were riding at the intersection of U.S. 62 and U.S. 127.

The two other people in the car with Hurst also were injured, and police said Henderson and his passenger, Rachel Webb, were taken to a hospital as well.

According to Mercer County court records, a law enforcement officer saw Henderson braking hard to avoid running a red light at the intersection of Louisville Road at the U.S. 127 Bypass at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 6.

The officer said Henderson “was unable to maintain his lane” and was “swerving to the left and right nearly running off the roadway.”

After the officer turned on emergency equipment to stop Henderson, he allegedly continued on, then accelerated to more than 120 miles an hour.

“At least five vehicles were observed swerving to avoid colliding with” Henderson, officers said in the police citation.

The citation says three Harrodsburg police officers and one deputy from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit.

After the crash in Lawrenceburg, Henderson’s passenger allegedly told an EMT taking her to the hospital that Henderson was “high on acid and didn’t want to stop because they had a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” the police citation states.

A police citation charging Henderson with first-degree assault in Anderson County says that Henderson “stated he was on acid. Multiple illicit drugs were found in a backpack” near his car.

Besides the assault charges in Anderson County, Henderson faces a long list of charges in Mercer County, including multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit.