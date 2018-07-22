Restoring power to parts of Lexington, Versailles could take days, latest estimates say

Power could be out until nearly Wednesday for some customers in Lexington and Versailles without electricity since Friday’s storms, according to Kentucky Utilities.
With rain in the forecast, utility workers raced to repair downed power lines across Central Kentucky on Sunday before new rounds of storms hit.
But Kentucky Utilities’ outage map online shows that some customers were not expected to have power restored until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as crews worked to get trees or limbs off power lines after powerful storms swept through Kentucky on Friday.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, power was still out for almost 14,000 people in Lexington and several thousand more in Versailles, according to the KU outage map. On social media on Sunday, KU and LG&E said there were more than 34,000 customers without power in their service areas, making it difficult to estimate when power restoration would occur.
On its Facebook page, KU and LG&E said that at the peak, 170,000 customers were impacted, making Friday’s storms among the top five storms to hit the LG&E and KU system. Crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin were expected to arrive on Sunday to assist with repairs.
Customers took to social media to complain that KU originally had issued misleading estimates about how long the repairs would take, sometimes posting on the outage map that power would be back within hours only to change the times.
“I totally have compassion for the KU employees out there exhausted and working their butts off to try and restore power,” wrote Mica Peel. “The thing that bothers me is the lack of communication. Obviously we will go days without power and that’s no ones fault ... BUT just make an announcement that it could be days so people can make arrangements.”
The National Weather Service in Louisville determined that Friday’s storms included three confirmed tornadoes as well as softball-sized hail in Tompkinsville.
Lexington Blue Grass Airport reported the strongest measured wind gust at 70 mph. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Hart County in Western Kentucky and in Harrison County, Ind., just across from Louisville. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Metcalfe County. Damage survey teams plan to look atdamage in northeast Harrison and northwest Floyd counties on Monday to assess the storm’s impact there, the weather service said.
In Lexington, some of the main areas without power were on the southeast side of town around Alumni Drive, where about 2,500 customers had been without power since about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
That’s also the only section of New Circle Road still without working lights, according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel of the Lexington Police.
“KU’s continuing to do amazing work,” he said. “We are now at 12 intersections that we are using police cars or generators to power the lights. And we’re now down to two locations with officers standing by with trees down.”
All the damage was from Friday, although some is newly reported, he said. On Sunday, KU found a tree down on power lines on Dorset Drive off Versailles Road, he said, and asked police to guard the area for now.
Van Brackel said there are still minor intersections around the city that do not have working lights.
“So we’re reminding people to treat those as four-way stop,” he said. “We know that there’s other intersections;’ we just don’t have the manpower to get there. We’re trying to prioritize these intersections.”
In Versailles and Midway, where thousands have been without power since Friday afternoon, customers were given an estimated time — 11:30 p.m. Tuesday — for restoration on the KU outage map.
Comments