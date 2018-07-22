Kick it to the curb: Lexington offers options to deal with storm debris.

As people begin cleaning up after Lexington’s damaging storm on Friday, the city is offering pointers on how best to dispose of debris, both big and small.

While limbs smaller than 6 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length can be put to the curb in a “Lenny” yard waste container, larger debris has to be dealt with another way.

Anyone with larger limbs or trees down from the storm can call LexCall at 3-1-1, or 859-425-2255, to request special pick up, according to a news release from the city. Ahead of pick up, debris should be piled up along the edge of the street so collection crews can get to it without going onto private property.

In the near future, there is a limit of one debris collection trip per property, according to the city.

People who are able and want to haul debris themselves can go to one of two free tree and limb disposal locations that will be open from July 23 to 28 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. A temporary disposal location will be set up at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike and the normal yard waste disposal location at Haley Pike landfill will offer free disposal this week, according to the city.

“Last Friday’s storm was reported as one of the five worst storms ever experienced by Lexington, and the volume of debris is estimated to be quite large,” said Charles Martin, acting commissioner of environmental quality and public works. “This means cleaning up will be time consuming. We ask for everyone’s patience while we complete this work.”