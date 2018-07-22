God’s Pantry, Senior Center step in to help those affected by Lexington storms

Storms that moved through Lexington on Friday left thousands without power, and with the extended outage came the need to restock fridges and find care for those with medical needs.

The city announced on Sunday that God’s Pantry will help people who need to stock up on the basics, like fresh fruit, vegetables, bread and snacks starting Monday at 10 a.m. with locations at 2077 Cambridge Drive, 422 Codell Drive and 726 Georgetown Street.

“Filling up a refrigerator is expensive,” Mayor Jim Gray said Sunday in a news release. “Thanks to God’s Pantry Food Bank for helping us help those who can’t afford to replace the basics.”

Neighborhood volunteers, the Lexington Leadership Foundation and city park employees will be helping out at the God’s Pantry sites, according to the city.

“Thanks to God’s Pantry and all of the volunteers,” Gray said. “Lexington citizens are always ready to roll up their sleeves and help others. That’s what makes our city a great place to live.”

Lexington’s Senior Center is also stepping in to help those affected by the storm.





The city said Sunday that the center will provide shelter for those who have non-emergency medical needs.

The shelter opened at 6 p.m. Sunday night and was set to remain open overnight. The center is at 195 Life Lane, behind the Richmond Road location of Southland Christian Church.

People with non-emergency medical issues began calling for help Sunday morning, according to the city.

“We had enough demand that we felt we should have a place people could find help overnight,” emergency management director Pat Dugger said Sunday in a news release.

Anyone who needs more information or assistance is asked by the city to call 859-258-3600.