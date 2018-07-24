Fayette Mall food court reopens after deep clean, sanitation

The Fayette Mall food court reopened Tuesday, just a day after it voluntarily closed because of health concerns, the Lexington-Fayette Health Department said in a statement.

The area has been cleaned, sanitized and inspected by health department officials, the statement read.

In its own statement, Fayette Mall said the food court reopened at 2 p.m. Tables, chairs, corridors, floors, restrooms and the children’s play area were cleaned prior to reopening, the mall’s statement said.

Asian Too and Chao Cajun are not yet open, but will open as soon as they finish the required cleaning, Sarah Enlow, mall spokesperson said.

The health department has received more than 200 reports of a stomach bug from people who had eaten at the food court late last week or over the weekend.

The commissioner of health, Dr. Keith Humbaugh, told reporters Monday that the symptoms of the stomach bug usually begin 24 to 48 hours after exposure and include one to two days of fever, vomiting and diarrhea.





The department has not pinpointed a specific illness, but said that it is transmitted person to person. The illness is not spread by food contamination like Hepatitis A can be.

The department still wants to hear from people who felt sick after eating at the food court before it closed, the statement said.

Anyone feeling any of the stomach bug symptoms after eating at the food court recently should report the illness to the Health Department at 859-231-9791 or email the department at Report@lfchd.org.





The department asks that you include the following in your report: