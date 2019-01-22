Health department reports second Lexington flu-related death this season.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported Tuesday that a second person has died from the flu this season.
A person in their 60s with underlying health issues died from the flu, the health department said. The first flu death of the season was reported in October.
Last year, 27 people died from flu-related causes in Lexington, according to the health department.
Earlier this month, the Kentucky Department for Public Health said the state had widespread flu activity. As of Jan. 12, the health department’s most recently flu report, nine people have died statewide from the flu.
The local health department has encouraged people to get a seasonal flu shot, especially senior adults, young children and anyone with medical risks.
Flu shots are available at most pharmacies and medical providers, as well as at the Public Health Clinic on Newton Pike for $30.
