Three juveniles admit to extensive BB gun damage in Lexington neighborhood, police say

BB gun shots possibly fired from a light-colored passenger car between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. Thursday caused damage to homes and cars in the Meadowthorpe area, Lexington police say. Numerous windows were broken.

Three juveniles were charged Thursday after many windows were shattered and other property damage occurred in the Meadowthorpe neighborhood off Lexington’s Leestown Road.

Between June 13 and 16, cars and house windows in the Meadowthorpe were shot with BB guns in 45 incidents of criminal mischief and police are now saying juveniles between the ages of 10 and 14 were the culprits.

Lexington police asked for the public’s help earlier this month. The department released surveillance video showing a light-colored passenger car from which shots possibly were fired.

But more shooting led officers to the alleged culprits, police said.

Police received information Thursday about juveniles firing BB guns in the Boysenberry Street area, not far from Meadowthorpe.

After canvassing the area and finding the car allegedly used in the crimes, police were able to locate and identify the three individuals, according to Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

When the juveniles were interviewed, they admitted to being responsible for the recent Meadowthorpe property damage, which helped detectives clear 45 cases of criminal mischief, police said.

The juveniles, who weren’t identified publicly because of their ages, were charged with multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to police.

The vandalism was done in the early-morning hours while the children’s parents were sleeping, Gordon said. One of the juveniles was also underage driving during the alleged incidents.

Gordon said the juveniles will be placed on house arrest and will wear ankle monitors. Police do not know of the juveniles motives, but Gordon said they were just having fun.

“Unfortunately their fun will cost them the summer,” Gordon said.

The Meadowthorpe neighborhood received extra patrols because of the extensive property damage, police said. The destruction was spread throughout the neighborhood on multiple streets.

It was a tip from Crime Stoppers that led police to canvass the Boysenberry Street area Thursday night.

“We love Lexington and we love the way our Lexington folks join the Lexington Police Department,” Gordon said of citizens using the Crime Stoppers hotline. “They are so proactive in helping us solve these incidents and crimes.

“We were glad we were able to solve this because it was a big issue for our city,” Gordon added. “We don’t want our citizens to have to live in fear of having property damage.”

Anonymous tips regarding Lexington crime can be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.