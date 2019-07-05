Two injury crashes impacting Friday afternoon Lexington traffic

Two cars collided at Lansdowne Drive and Malabu Drive near Tates Creek Road. Police said there were no critical injuries but one vehicle had flipped over. Rebekah Alvey

After a fatal crash and a separate injury collision involving a pedestrian Friday morning, additional injury collisions Friday afternoon have impacted traffic in Lexington.

Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, multiple vehicles were involved in an injury collision at Harrodsburg Road and Old Higbee Road, which is near Man o’ War Boulevard. Multiple emergency response vehicles were called to the collision and at least one person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Less than five minutes after the Harrodsburg Road collision, another crash was reported at Lansdowne Drive and Malabu Drive near Tates Creek Road. One vehicle was on its end as a result of the crash. Two people were injured — one with chest pain and one with a minor leg injury, police said.

Vehicles from both crashes were beginning to be towed away at around 3:30 p.m.

A vehicle was on its end following a collision Friday afternoon at the intersection of Lansdowne Drive and Malabu Drive. Photo provided

The Lansdowne Road crash was the second major collision in the area Friday. A 10-year-old girl died and five others were injured following a crash at the Tates Creek Road intersection with Lansdowne around 3 a.m. Friday. A 24-year-old woman has been charged following the crash.

A pedestrian was injured around 7:15 a.m. Friday after being struck by a vehicle on Nicholasville Road near Baptist Health Lexington. The pedestrian was listed in serious condition, according to Lexington police.

A Lexington police officer suffered minor injuries in a collision around 9 a.m. on Nicholasville Road near the Lowry Lane intersection, according to WKYT. Several cars were involved in the crash, WKYT reported.