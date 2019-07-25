Man fires shots into Lexington bar after being kicked out; one injured

Here’s how Lexington can solve violent crimes with its new ATF technology Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington got free technology supplied by the ATF that "compares images of cartridge casings recovered at crimes scenes and firearms recovered by law enforcement to connect shooting incidents and identify shooters."

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after firing shots into a Lexington bar.

George Frakes, 26, was kicked out of Office Lounge just before midnight Wednesday, and he went to his car to retrieve a gun, according to police Sgt. Chris Van Brackel. The man then fired shots into the Eastland Parkway bar, striking a patron multiple times, Van Brackel said.

The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with minor injuries.

Police identified Frakes as the suspect and later found him at his home, according to Van Brackel.

Van Brackel has been charged with two counts of assault and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.

It’s not the first shooting at a Lexington bar this year. An Eastern Kentucky football player was injured following a shooting last month outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone. In March, 68-year-old James Terry died after being shot at Uncle 7’s Bourbon Bar & Grill on Delzan Place. The suspect, Larry Michael Walters, is charged with murder, among other charges.