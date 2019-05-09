Man accused of opening fire in Lexington bar indicted on charges of murder, assault

Shooting at Lexington bar injures two, including one who didn’t know he was shot Lexington police have arrested a suspect after a shooting in Uncle 7's Bourbon Bar & Grill injured two on March 11. Several shots were fired in the bar, sending patrons diving for cover, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington police have arrested a suspect after a shooting in Uncle 7's Bourbon Bar & Grill injured two on March 11. Several shots were fired in the bar, sending patrons diving for cover, according to police.

A man accused of opening fire in a Lexington bar in March, killing one man and injuring another, was indicted this week on multiple charges.

Larry Michael Walters, 70, is charged with murder, first-degree assault, four counts of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Police were called to Uncle 7’s Bourbon Bar & Grill on Delzan Place on March 11 after a man opened fire inside the bar. James N. Terry, 68, was one of two people taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after the shooting. Terry died early the next morning of a gunshot wound, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

A fight broke out between Walters and Terry inside the bar before Walters reportedly showed a gun and began firing, according to Lexington police. The shooting sent several patrons in the bar diving for cover, police said.

Police said Walters then left the bar before being arrested outside his nearby Galata Drive home a short time later.

Walters is also accused of causing $1,000 or more worth of damage to the bar, according to his indictment.

Walters posted a $75,000 property bond on March 27 and was released on the conditions that he not contact any victims or witnesses in the case, not break any further laws and not use alcohol or drugs, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on May 17.