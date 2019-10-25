Acquitted Lexington police sergeant demoted for misconduct

Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton LFUCG

A Lexington police sergeant has agreed to a demotion to officer because he asked other officers to drive by and run license plates numbers of cars that were at a home of a woman he was once in a relationship with.

Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton reached the settlement between the city and the police department Oct. 16, before a scheduled daylong police misconduct hearing was set to begin.

The settlement was announced during a Thursday Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council meeting. Police disciplinary actions are not public record until they are approved or finalized by the council.

Middleton was acquitted of official misconduct in February by a Fayette District Court jury after he was accused of using police computers to get information about a woman who had accused him of stalking and spying on her after their sexual relationship ended.

In August 2018, the woman sought a protection order against Middleton. But Fayette Family Court Judge Kathy Stein dismissed the request after concluding there was no evidence that Middleton had stalked or spied on the woman.

According to the formal complaint, Middleton asked officers from February to August 2018 to check on a residence and determine if there were vehicles in the driveway. Middleton also asked those officers to run the license plates of those vehicles.

Middleton did not tell police officers the reason for his requests.

“Middleton failed to follow departmental policy before requesting additional patrol activities causing uncertainty for those officers performing his requests,” according to documents related to Middleton’s disciplinary action.

Middleton has been a police officer since 2007.

Brenna Angela, a spokeswoman for the police department, said Middleton’s demotion also means a pay cut. “Sergeants are on a different pay scale than officers.”

Middleton returned to work Friday. He has been on unpaid leave since Aug. 5.

Councilman Bill Farmer Jr. was the only council member to vote against the agreed settlement. Farmer asked if Middleton’s punishment was the same as others that faced similar charges. Councilwoman Angela Evans recused herself from the vote.

Lexington Police Commander Douglas Pape, who presented the agreed disciplinary action to the council Thursday, said he could not answer that question.

“I’m not privy to all discipline,” Pape said.