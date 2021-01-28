Heavy snow leads to snowball fights, sledding in Lexington. City tries to treat roads

Heavy snowfall Wednesday night prompted some Lexington residents to enjoy winter activities before the weather caused hazards Thursday morning.

University of Kentucky students gathered on campus Wednesday to go sledding, make snow angels and throw snowballs as 3.5 inches blanketed the city, according to the National Weather Service.

By Thursday morning, there were tumultuous driving conditions, as roads were slick and the freezing temperatures limited the effectiveness of salt, according to city officials.

“City crews worked overnight to treat and plow roadways, focusing on major arterials, connecting streets and collector streets,” Angela Poe, program manager for the city, said in a news release. “Plowing and treatment will continue throughout the day.”

A vehicle sits disabled in the intersection of East Main Street and North Martin Luther King Boulevard following a collision with a pick-up truck as snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The city’s Streets and Roads department asked drivers to watch for black ice, go slow and leave room for other vehicles.

City Hall was on a two-hour delay for the start of the workday, but only for employees who were working from the office. Employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic were asked to start at their normal time.

Snow falls in front of the Louis Armstrong mural in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Other areas of Central Kentucky saw up to 3 inches of snow as well, with Nicholasville getting 3 inches and Georgetown getting 2.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

University of Kentucky students Catherine Shu, of Atlanta, Ga., from left, Justin Turner, also of Atlanta, and Kendall Coffey, of Boston, Mass., have a snowball fight near UKÕs William T Young Library in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 27. 2021. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Snow falls in downtown Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The National Weather Service has predicted a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night and a high of 32 Thursday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com