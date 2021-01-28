Fayette County
Heavy snow leads to snowball fights, sledding in Lexington. City tries to treat roads
Heavy snowfall Wednesday night prompted some Lexington residents to enjoy winter activities before the weather caused hazards Thursday morning.
University of Kentucky students gathered on campus Wednesday to go sledding, make snow angels and throw snowballs as 3.5 inches blanketed the city, according to the National Weather Service.
By Thursday morning, there were tumultuous driving conditions, as roads were slick and the freezing temperatures limited the effectiveness of salt, according to city officials.
“City crews worked overnight to treat and plow roadways, focusing on major arterials, connecting streets and collector streets,” Angela Poe, program manager for the city, said in a news release. “Plowing and treatment will continue throughout the day.”
The city’s Streets and Roads department asked drivers to watch for black ice, go slow and leave room for other vehicles.
City Hall was on a two-hour delay for the start of the workday, but only for employees who were working from the office. Employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic were asked to start at their normal time.
Other areas of Central Kentucky saw up to 3 inches of snow as well, with Nicholasville getting 3 inches and Georgetown getting 2.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments