‘Extremely hazardous’ road conditions lead to traffic crashes in Lexington Wednesday

Traffic accidents began to tally up in Lexington Wednesday morning as freezing rain fell across areas of Central Kentucky.

Accidents became more frequent about 7 a.m., with multiple collisions reportedly involving slick and icy roads. The National Weather Service released multiple statements Wednesday morning which warned drivers to slow down, avoid using cruise control and leave plenty of distance for other drivers.

“The fine layer of ice that forms during freezing drizzle may be hard to notice on the road, but it is one of winter’s most dangerous types of weather,” the National Weather Service’s Louisville office said in a tweet Wednesday.

Conditions were expected to get worse as a second, more significant wave of freezing rain moves in later Wednesday.

The ice had been in the forecast for days in advance, leaving Lexington time to prepare for the hazard. The city asked residents to limit travel once the winter storm began. Crews from the city’s Streets and Roads department were going to be on duty throughout the winter storm event, according to the city.

“Road conditions are expected to be extremely hazardous Wednesday,” the city said in a statement. “Motorists should use extreme caution if driving is necessary, as the storm is expected to result in slick road conditions and reduced visibility.”

The National Weather Service reported in an updated Wednesday forecast that Lexington could get more than a quarter of an inch of ice between Wednesday and Thursday evening.