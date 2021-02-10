What should you do if the power goes out? Pointers from electric companies, experts

As a predicted ice storm moves through the state, there will be a threat of widespread power outages.

Electric companies and emergency management experts have tips to stay warm and safe if the power goes out during a winter storm.

Kentucky Utilities, which provides electricity to much of central Kentucky, advises people to report outages by texting OUTAGE to 454358 (4LGEKU) or calling 1-800-981-0600.

The company also reminds everyone to stay away from downed wires and report them immediately.

If power outages are widespread, Kentucky Utilities prioritizes restoring electricity to “critical customers” like hospitals, nursing homes and fire stations, according to the company. Crews next move to lines that carry electricity to large residential or commercial areas, which allows the company to restore power to large groups of people at one time. After that, smaller outages are addressed.

Kentucky Power cautions people against trying to remove debris anywhere near downed lines, especially within 10 feet. The company also asks that customers let the utility know if they are using a generator during an outage, saying “this protects you and our line workers as they work to restore power.”

Kentucky Power customers can report outages by calling 1-800-572-1113 or going to KentuckyPower.com.

The federal government’s emergency readiness website, Ready.gov, advises people to keep freezers and refrigerators closed as much as possible, use generators only outdoors and away from windows and to disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid problems from power surges. The website also reminds people to never use gas stoves or ovens to heat a home.

This story will be updated.