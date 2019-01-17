‘Your worst nightmare.’ Search for missing Richmond mother nears third week.

As the search for a missing Richmond mother nears its third week, her family released a video thanking those who have prayed for her and helped search for her.
Savannah Spurlock, 22, was last seen leaving The Other Bar on South Limestone on Friday, Jan. 4. The search for Spurlock has included Madison, Garrard, Lincoln and Fayette counties.
“We wanted to say thank you to all who have been praying so fervently for Savannah’s safety, that she would return safely to her babies, to her family, to her mother and father,” her aunt Lisa Thoma said in a video posted to Facebook. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for those who helped search, for those who do all they can.”
Three men who were last seen leaving the bar with Spurlock were questioned last week by Garrard County police. None of the men were charged, police said.
Richmond Police Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson said the department is still working on searching for Spurlock.
“We still have the same people out and about on it. Kentucky State Police is assisting us and we’re following up on any leads,” he said.
Another one of Spurlock’s aunts, Elaine Moore, said the men told police Savannah left on foot.
Moore said it is unlike Savannah not to communicate with her mother about her whereabouts.
“She talked to her mom at about 2:30 a.m. when she was leaving the bar and told her she would be home in a few hours,” Moore said. “That’s the last time she talked to her. She’s always been very good about letting her parents know if she’s staying out late, for them not to worry about her.”
Spurlock is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown/blonde hair and multiple tattoos, police said. A tattoo on her left shoulder reads, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me” and a tattoo on her back says “I’m her daughter.” She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless top and a maroon skirt with heels.
Moore said Spurlock is “very outgoing and a bubbly young lady.”
“She’s a very sweet, kind-hearted young lady and would do anything to help anybody,” she said. “You hate to think about this for anybody. This is just your worst nightmare.”
Spurlock is the mother of four children, including twins who were born in December.
Savannah’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, told WKYT each passing day is getting increasingly tough for the family, including Savannah’s 4-year-old son.
“He doesn’t know what’s going on, but my fear is how long can that take place, you know? Mommy is not here for 11 days, each day is another day,” Ellen Spurlock told WKYT. “How long can that take place? Her newborn twins, her 2-year-old —the twins are too young —but the 2-year-old, he misses his mommy. He saw her on TV one night and say ‘Mommy.’ He misses her.’”
In the video posted to Facebook, Thoma said the family is having a hard time but leaning into each other and leaning into God.
“He can do miracles and we’re believing and hoping she is safe and sound,” she said.
Spurlock attended Madison Central High School and later went to Eastern Kentucky University, a university spokesperson confirmed.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson with Richmond police at 859-624-4776 or rrichardson@richmond.ky.us.
