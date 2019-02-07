Scott County

Father of 3 from Pikeville died in accident at Toyota plant in Georgetown.

By Mike Stunson

February 07, 2019 08:07 AM

A father of three was identified Thursday morning as the victim in a fatal accident at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, according to the Scott County Coroner.

Antwian Brifford, of Pikeville, died Tuesday after being pinned in between a trailer and a tractor, Coroner John Goble said. Goble ruled the man dead at the scene from blunt-force trauma to his upper chest.

His body will be taken to Alabama, where his family is from, according to the coroner. Brifford was a contractor with Ryder, the company confirmed Tuesday.

The Scott County coroner’s office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration continue to investigate the incident.

Ryder spokesperson Amy Federman said the company is “saddened by this loss of life.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of our employees and those impacted by this incident,” she stated. “We are working closely with local officials to gather more information. The safety and security of employees remain our top priority.”

