Death of 4-month-old in Lexington ruled a homicide, coroner says.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy.
The Sept. 8 death of Landon Mays is being ruled a homicide, the coroner said. Preliminary autopsy findings are consistent with abusive head trauma, according to a release from the coroner.
Landon’s death is the 20th homicide this year in Lexington. Last year, Lexington broke a record with 28 homicides.
It’s the first time since 2013 an infant has been killed in the city. Ava McKenzie, 2 months old, and Caz Hazuga, 1 month old, each died in November 2013.
This story will be updated.
