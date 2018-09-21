Fugitive wanted for threatening Trump, Dakota Meyer has been arrested

A man wanted for threatening President Donald Trump and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer was arrested in Ohio Friday, ending a manhunt that began months ago.
Shawn Christy was arrested in Mifflin Township, near Columbus, at about 4:45 p.m., the Associated Press reported.
Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Penn., was already wanted by federal authorities when he allegedly broke into the Adair County home belonging to Meyer’s brother, Timothy Gilliam, in August.
Food was taken from the refrigerator and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken from the garage, Kentucky State Police said at the time.
Christy posted threats on Facebook in June, “saying that he was going to shoot President Trump in the head, and was going to use ‘lethal force’ on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him,” according to an FBI flyer.
He was charged in federal court in Pennsylvania with threats against the president and interstate communication of threats, and a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on June 19.
He also was wanted on warrants for burglary, violating probation and failing to appear in a case of aggravated assault in Pennsylvania.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said they were looking for Christy in northern Ohio, where they said he abandoned a truck he had stolen on Sunday.
Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told an Ohio newspaper Wednesday that he had a “hot lead” on Meyer and had “delivered messages to” him to try to get him to surrender. He told the Mansfield News Journal he had been retained by a friend of Christy’s family.
Authorities have not said why Christy might have threatened Meyer.
Meyer is divorced from Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was a candidate for U.S. vice president.
