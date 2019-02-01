City takes action against Lexington bar that allegedly served wrong-way driver in DUI crash

Lexington city regulators have taken the first step toward punishing a bar accused of serving alcohol to a man who drove drunk earlier this month, causing a crash that killed himself and five members of a Michigan family.
Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon on North Broadway was issued a show cause order Thursday by the Lexington Alcoholic Beverage Control Office, which alleges the bar sold alcoholic beverages to a patron who was under the influence.
Joey Lee Bailey, 41, of Georgetown, had apparently been drinking at Horseshoes and another bar outside Lexington before he got on Interstate 75 driving south in the northbound lanes, the city’s police department said in a news release.
Bailey’s pickup truck crashed into the Cadillac Escalade carrying the Abbas family at mile marker 107, killing Issam Abbas, 42; Dr. Rima Abbas, 38; and their children Ali, 14; Isabella, 13; and Giselle, 7.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The operators of the bar have been ordered to appear at a pre-hearing conference, “an informal attempt to resolve or limit the issues involved in this matter,” at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Government Center on Main Street, according to a show cause order filed Thursday.
Comments