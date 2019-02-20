Man accused of killing woman outside Lexington gentleman’s club arrested in Detroit

A man accused of murdering a woman outside a Lexington gentleman’s club in January was arrested Tuesday in Detroit, according to Lexington police.
James Ragland II had been wanted for murder following the Jan. 31 death of Iesha Edwards. She died of a gunshot wound roughly 30 minutes after the shooting at the Fox Club at 987 Winchester Road, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.
The shooting occurred outside the business, Lexington police said. They were called to the scene after reports of a “large disorder,” and found Edwards. When officers arrived, several people were seen fighting in the parking lot.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between several men and women broke out inside the club and moved outside the building just before the shooting.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
On Jan. 31, Gaige Phillips, 29, was arrested in Detroit by U.S. Marshals on a charge of criminal facilitation to commit murder in the case, according to Lexington police. Phillips is accused of helping Ragland escape after the shooting.
Police said on Feb. 4 that Ragland is from Detroit and he may be in that area. Arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals and local authorities in Detroit, Ragland has been charged with murder and placed in the Wayne County (Mich.) jail.
Comments