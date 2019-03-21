Crime

Woman charged with murder after former boyfriend found dead in Lexington garage fire

By Morgan Eads

March 21, 2019 08:52 PM

Investigation underway after person found dead in burned Lexington garage

The person was found dead in the burned detached garage of a Radcliffe Road house. Investigators are working to find out the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.
By
Up Next
The person was found dead in the burned detached garage of a Radcliffe Road house. Investigators are working to find out the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.
By

A woman was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a man who was found dead in January after a garage fire on Radcliffe Road, according to Lexington police.

Christina Young, 22, is charged with murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence, according to police. She had previously been in a romantic relationship with the victim, 28-year-old Demetrius Gordon, police say.

Gordon was found dead by firefighters on January 16. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office later ruled his death a homicide and said he died of “sharp force trauma.”

Young is accused of stabbing Gordon to death and then setting his garage and house on fire, according to police.

Young is being held in the Fayette County jail. Her bond has not yet been set, according to the jail website.

Gordon’s death was Lexington’s first homicide of 2019.

  Comments  