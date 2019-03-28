Man charged with murder after victim of weekend shooting on Race Street dies

A 33-year-old man has died after being shot Sunday on Race Street, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Mykel D. Smith, 20, who was charged Monday with assault in the case, is now facing a murder charge, according to the police department.
Police and fire officials were called Sunday at about 7:40 a.m. to the front yard of a Race Street home. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments