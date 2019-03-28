Crime

Man charged with murder after victim of weekend shooting on Race Street dies

By Morgan Eads

March 28, 2019 04:05 PM

Mykel D. Smith
Mykel D. Smith Provided by the Lexington Police Department
A 33-year-old man has died after being shot Sunday on Race Street, according to the Lexington Police Department. 

Mykel D. Smith, 20, who was charged Monday with assault in the case, is now facing a murder charge, according to the police department. 

Police and fire officials were called Sunday at about 7:40 a.m. to the front yard of a Race Street home. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. 

The name of the deceased victim has not yet been released. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

