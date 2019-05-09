Woman indicted, accused of fatally stabbing man, setting his Lexington house on fire

Investigation underway after person found dead in burned Lexington garage The person was found dead in the burned detached garage of a Radcliffe Road house. Investigators are working to find out the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The person was found dead in the burned detached garage of a Radcliffe Road house. Investigators are working to find out the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire.

A woman accused of fatally stabbing a man and setting his house and garage on fire in January has been indicted on multiple charges.

Christina Faye Young, 22, was charged in March with murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Lexington firefighters and police officers were called on Jan. 16 to a house in the 200 block of Radcliffe Road off Russell Cave Road for a report of a fire. Responders found 28-year-old Demetrius Gordon dead in the burning garage.

Investigators found that there were “multiple points of origin” for the fires in the house and garage, Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage said at the time.

Gordon had broken up with Young about a month before his death and Young told investigators that she had not been to Gordon’s house since they separated, according to court records.

Surveillance video obtained from a LexTran bus with a route that runs past Gordon’s house showed a red Nissan Altima in his driveway about 30 minutes before the fire was reported, according to court records. Young owned and drove a red Nissan Altima, according to court documents.

Young is being held in the Fayette County jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on May 16.