Woman accused of making Snapchat threats against UK pleads guilty; 14 counts dismissed

Haily Duvall leaves federal court after guilty plea in Snapchat threats against UK Haily Duvall, who pleaded guilty Monday to a charge related to Snapchat threats made against the University of Kentucky, left the U.S. District Court in Lexington with her attorney, John W. Oakley II.

A woman who was accused of making threats and false statements that led to temporarily heightened security on the University of Kentucky campus pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge.

Haily Loraine Duvall, 20, was indicted in December on 11 counts of threatening interstate communications and four counts of maliciously conveying false information concerning a threat, according to court records.

Through the plea deal, fourteen of the charges were dismissed. She pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of false statements involving explosives, according to a plea deal read by a federal prosecutor in the courtroom.

Duvall faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, Judge Joseph M. Hood said in court.

Duvall was a sophomore at UK and worked part-time for UK Healthcare at the time the threats were made. She is no longer a student at UK or employed by the university.





Duvall reported the threats to UK police on Nov. 7, 2018, according to court records. She told police she’d overheard students talking about threats made against White Hall Classroom Building.

In an interview with police and FBI investigators on Nov. 8, 2018, she admitted creating the messages, according to court records.

One of the threats said “you may not be ready to die but I am and am dragging evry last mother (f*****) down with me so her ready” with a skull and crossbones and gun emoji, according to her federal affidavit. Another said, “Thirsty thursdays are about become ticking time bomb Thursdays.”

The threats led to a temporarily increased “safety presence” around the White Hall building, but classes continued as usual.

Before she was charged with making the threats, Duvall spoke to multiple news outlets, including WKYT and the Kentucky Kernel, the student newspaper.

She told the Kentucky Kernel that she reported the threats to UK police and that she did not hear much back from investigators, which was “not very reassuring.”After Duvall’s arrest, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said that safety officials never believed the threats were credible.

Duvall is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7.

