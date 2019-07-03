Lexington man accused in fatal West Sixth Street shooting indicted on murder charge

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting on West Sixth Street in April was indicted this week.

Damarcus D. Jones, 25, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Aaron Coney on April 14 after a fight at the Coolavin Apartments, according to court records. Coney was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

A Facebook page for Coney said he was a father who worked for Amazon.

During a preliminary hearing on May 8, Lexington police detective Brandon Gibbs testified that Jones had been invited to a cookout at the Coolavin Apartments on the night of the shooting. As the party went on and people started to get intoxicated, a fight broke out between Jones and Coney, Gibbs testified.

Jones is accused of leaving the apartment after the fight and returning with a handgun. Jones told a woman in the apartment to “tell Aaron to come outside,” and then forced his way inside, according to court records.

The witness said Coney was near the kitchen when Jones walked within a few feet of him and fired four to five shots, according to court records. She told investigators that she’d known Jones for almost a year and identified him as the person who shot Coney.

A gun was not found after the shooting, but Snapchat video from the party showed people passing around a handgun, Gibbs said at the May hearing.

Gibbs also said that Jones told investigators that he remembered being at the cookout and the fight, but did not remember getting a gun or firing it. Jones said he “came to” in a car after the shooting.

Jones is being held in the Fayette County jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on July 11.

On Tuesday, another man was shot and killed at the Coolavin Apartments. Police have charged two people in connection with the death of that victim, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 22-year-old Quatrell Kimble.