Man who allegedly filmed dog being punched has been arrested. The dog was found stabbed, dead.

A video of a man punching a dog was circulated through social media and eventually reached the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A juvenile and an adult have been identified and detained. Facebook

A third person has been charged in an animal cruelty case in which a dog was punched on camera and later found dead with stab wounds.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said David O. Griffith, 18, of London, is the person who filmed the dog being punched.

Griffith, who turned himself in at the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning, is charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and obstructing governmental operations.

A video showing the dog being punched was posted on social media, and the sheriff’s office received calls from people reporting the abuse on July 31.

The dog was found dead with multiple stab wounds later that day near East Bernstadt. Its body was sent to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center so that a cause of death could be determined, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman posted on Facebook, saying that she had been taking care of the dog, a stray, for a few days. She said that she went looking for the dog after seeing the video and found him dead.

A 17-year-old who is accused of punching the dog in the video was charged the same day his body was found.

Last week, Toby Harrison, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, torture of a dog or cat and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Harrison was “at a residence with two minors that were intoxicated” when the dog was “tortured and killed.”

Harrison allegedly “stated that he was going to kill the dog.”