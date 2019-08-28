Court records: Man indicted on murder charge in death of Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock

Savannah Spurlock and David Sparks

The man who was previously charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Savannah Spurlock has been indicted on a charge of murder, according to court records.

David Sparks, 23, was arrested after Spurlock’s body was found in a shallow clandestine grave on Sparks’ parents’ property off Fall Lick Road in Garrard County.

The search for Spurlock, a Madison County mother of four, began in January after she was last seen on surveillance footage leaving a Lexington bar. The search gained national attention.

