Blood found in a closet, a rug found with her body. Details in Savannah Spurlock case emerge.

Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock was found with her feet bound by tape and her body covered with trash bags and a rug in a shallow grave, according to testimony Monday morning.





Spurlock’s body was found on property on Fall Lick Road in Garrard County. The grave she was buried in was 19 inches deep at its deepest point, Kentucky State Police detective Tye Chavies testified Monday during a preliminary hearing for the man charged in connection to Spurlock’s disappearance.

David Sparks was charged Thursday with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering after Spurlock’s body was found.

Sparks had previously told police that Spurlock went with him and two other men to his Price Court home in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 after leaving a Lexington bar, according to testimony. Sparks said that the other two men left the home and Spurlock slept in Sparks’ bed while he slept on the couch, Chavies testified.

Sparks told investigators that the following morning, Spurlock woke him up to ask what address they were at, as if she were getting a ride, Chavies said Monday. Sparks said he told her, went back to sleep and woke up to find her gone, according to the detective.

Many months later after an extensive six-month search for Spurlock in multiple counties, Sparks’ father had his attorney contact police over a foul odor coming from his property on Fall Lick Road.

During testimony Monday morning, Chavies said Sparks had texted his sister the day Spurlock went missing in January asking where the sister bought a rug because he wanted to buy another one.

When detectives searched Sparks’ home on Price Court, .they found a gray rug similar in dimension and color to the one that was found with Spurlock’s body just before midnight on Wednesday.

A bloodstain consistent with Spurlock’s DNA also was found on the inside of the bedroom closet, police said. The blood was not visible and had to be found using a latent blood reagent, Chavies testified. Detectives did not see it during their first search of the Price Court home. Chavies was unable to say for certain if an attempt had been made to clean up the blood.

Spurlock’s cause of death has not been determined.

Chavies testified that Sparks had visited his parents home on Fall Lick Road — where Spurlock’s remains were eventually found — on the evening of Jan. 4 for about two hours, less than a day after Spurlock was last seen with Sparks and the other two men departing The Other Bar in Lexington. Sparks returned to the property in the early morning hours the following day.

Spurlock’s best friend Sabrina Speratos spoke Monday about the report that led to the discovery of the mother of four.

“Of course it’s hard to turn in your own child, but at the same time I can imagine what his dad would have felt like ... if he realized his (own) daughter was laying in someone’s backyard for so long as well,” Speratos said outside Monday’s preliminary hearing. “Not only was it a courtesy thing, but maybe he didn’t want to get in trouble as well. I think all this time he believed his son — I think everyone did. With the background they came from, I think they felt he wasn’t lying to them.”





Garrard County Judge Bill Oliver found probable cause for the case to move to the grand jury to review charges.





Spurlock’s funeral services and burial will be private. A visitation has been scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, according to an obituary.

“We’re actually able to lay her to rest and I didn’t think that would ever be possible after so long, and I think there’s a little bit of closure in that,” Speratos said following Monday’s hearing.