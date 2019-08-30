Scott County man with history of violence charged after body found by Kentucky River

Ryan Crawley Pulaski County Detention Center

Nearly two weeks after a Lexington woman was found dead near the Kentucky River in Madison County, a Scott County man has been charged in connection to her death.

Ryan ‘Todd’ Crawley, 35, of Sadieville, is charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse, according to Kentucky State Police.

He has not been formally accused of murder in the death of April D. Arnett, who was found near the side of the road by the river Aug. 17, state police said. Foul play was suspected, state police Trooper Robert Purdy said at the time.

In March, Arnett was arrested on gun charges and was ordered by a judge to have no contact with her co-defendant, Crawley, according to court records.

Purdy told WKYT they found Crawley through a vehicle description that was seen in the area where Arnett was located.

“A lot of time in investigations like this, we are looking for people who may have seen something,” Purdy told WKYT. “So, thankfully, somebody was in the area and as a result, said something didn’t look right, contacted us and helped us with that investigation.”

Crawley also faces kidnapping, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges from a December 2017 incident. according to court records. LEX 18 reports he walked into a home in Georgetown with a baseball bat and threatened to kill a woman. That case has not yet gone to trial.

He has previously been found guilty of domestic assault and numerous emergency protection violations.

Crawley remains in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he had been lodged on unrelated charges.