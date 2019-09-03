Murder, assault added to charges against woman in Lexington crash that killed 10-year-old

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

A woman who was charged with driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl in July has now been charged with murder, according to Lexington police.

Sequoyah Collins was allegedly driving more than 80 mph with an “extreme level of alcohol intoxication” in the July 5 crash on Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Drive, police said Tuesday. She was uninjured after the car she was driving struck a car carrying two adults and four children. Witnesses also said she ran a red light, police said.

One of the children, Alexia Gomez Hernandez, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital about four hours after the crash, the Fayette County coroner’s office previously said.

In addition to the count of murder and her previous DUI charge, Collins has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, which are associated with the other individuals who were injured in the crash, police said. Five of the six people in the car were taken to the hospital after the wreck.

Collins smelled strongly of alcohol, particularly when she spoke, according to court records. Her arresting officer also reported that Collins was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and had blood-shot, watery eyes.

Collins showed “several signs of impairment” during her field sobriety test and refused a breath or blood-alcohol test when she arrived at the Fayette County jail, according to court records.

Collins pleaded not guilty to her DUI charge in July. Family of Alexia Gonzalez were present for a pre-trial conference Tuesday, but the hearing was moved to Oct. 8.

Lexington police arrested Collins Tuesday and she has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.