Man indicted in stabbing of Lexington police officer during arrest at hospital

Michael B. Terry inset Pablo Alcala 2013 staff file photo

A man accused of stabbing a police officer at a Lexington hospital in July has been indicted on multiple charges.

Michael Brandon Terry, 29, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and being a persistent felony offender, according to court records.

On July 7, police were called to Saint Joseph East Hospital on North Eagle Creek Drive for a report of a disorderly person. When officers arrived, a man shut the door to the waiting room he was in, demanded the officers go away and shouted profanities, according to Terry’s arrest citation.

When police first tried to get into the waiting room, Terry stood behind the door to stop them, according to the arrest citation. He is accused of then swinging a knife at the officers and “causing serious injury to an officer,” according to court records.

The officer who was injured, identified in this week’s indictment as Kyle Mounce, was reported to be stable and alert on the day of the stabbing. Mounce has since returned to work, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. He has been with the department since 2011.

Terry is also accused of damaging property belonging to Mounce that was worth more than $1,000, according to his indictment. Court records did not specify what kind of property was damaged.

The menacing charge stems from an accusation that Terry moved toward a woman at the hospital and implied that he was going to punch her, according to court records.

Terry is being held in the Fayette County jail.