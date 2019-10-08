Former UK student who pleaded guilty to Snapchat threats gets six months in prison

SHARE COPY LINK

A former University of Kentucky student who pleaded guilty this summer to a charge of making Snapchat threats against the campus was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to a year of incarceration.

Haily Loraine Duvall, 20, will serve a split sentence after federal District Judge Danny Reeves weighed the severity of her actions and her acceptance of responsibility. In all, she will serve six months in federal prison and six months of home detention.

Duvall is ordered to report to prison on Dec. 2, Reeves said at the sentencing. She will also have to pay $1,800 in fines, and serve three years of supervised release starting with her six months of home detention.

Duvall’s attorney, Jay Oakley, had asked for probation rather than prison time. Oakley said that Duvall’s difficult childhood and a recently diagnosed mental illness had caused her to make the Snapchat threats against UK.

Oakley said he and Duvall were deflated by the sentence, but that they respect the judge’s decision.

Oakley had argued during the sentencing hearing that Duvall was at very low risk of re-offending now that she’s been diagnosed with a mental illness and begun treatment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Boone agreed that threat of further offenses may have been mitigated. But he argued that the severity of the offense demanded at least some prison time as punishment and as a deterrent of future threats from Duvall or others.

Reeves said he acknowledged both factors when deciding his sentence.

While the motion outlining Duvall’s diagnosed mental illness was filed under seal and could not be discussed in detail in open court, Oakley said that the disorder explained her actions were caused by a need for control and attention.

Duvall will get further mental evaluation and treatment during her incarceration, Reeves ordered.

After the sentencing, Oakley told reporters that he and Duvall were deflated by the judge’s decision not to give her probation. But Oakley said he believed Duvall would overcome the sentence and come out on the other side and make a prosperous future for herself.