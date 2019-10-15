Bond reduced for woman charged in Tates Creek crash that killed 10-year-old girl

SHARE COPY LINK

A Fayette County judge agreed to lower bond Tuesday for a woman who is charged with murder in connection with a July crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.

Bond for Sequoyah Danielle Collins, 24, was set at $530,000 after she was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to court records. It was lowered Tuesday to $150,000, but she would have to pay the entire amount to be released, according to court records.

The crash happened early on July 5, when Collins’ vehicle struck another car carrying two adults and four children. Collins was accused of driving more than 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, and being extremely intoxicated, police said.

Five of the six people in the car struck by Collins’ vehicle were taken to the hospital. One of the children in the car, 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez, died of her injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Collins refused a blood-alcohol test when she first arrived at the jail on the day of the crash, but police got a warrant and tested her nearly four hours later. At that point, her blood-alcohol level was 0.211. The legal limit is 0.08.

If she pays the bond and is released to await trial, Collins will have to be electronically monitored and stay home unless visiting her attorney or court, according to court documents. If released, she will have to submit to random drug and alcohol testing and turn in her passport. She would also be prohibited from driving.

Collins’ public defender filed a motion on Oct. 4 asking Judge Lindsay H. Thurston to consider reducing her bond. The motion pointed out that Collins, who was initially charged with driving under the influence in the fatal July crash, was released previously on bond. Collins’ attorney wrote that she was out on bond for two months before she was charged with murder in the same crash, and she did not flee despite anticipating the more serious charges.

Collins attorney also asked Tuesday if Collins could be released on a surety bond, but the request was denied, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

The motion to reduce bond also said that Collins is “indigent” and could not afford to pay a $530,000 bond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Collins was still in the Fayette County jail.