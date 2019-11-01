Man who allegedly had a ‘detailed plan of attack’ at Kentucky schools to plead guilty

A year after a mom’s complaint about threats led police to purported evidence a Lawrenceburg man was allegedly going to attack multiple Kentucky schools, he has notified the court that he plans to plead guilty.

Dylan Jarrell has requested a re-arraignment to enter the guilty plea, according to court records. The change comes about two weeks before his case was scheduled to go in front of a jury.

Jarrell initially pleaded innocent to seven federal charges of threatening people, lying to the FBI and illegal gun possession. Terroristic threatening and harassing communications charges in state court were dismissed in July, court records show. Records do not yet reveal the charges to which Jarrell will plead guilty.

Now 22 years old, Jarrell was arrested in October 2018 after police found evidence that a “threat was credible and imminent” to Shelby and Anderson county schools, Kentucky State Police said.

State police found an AR-15, “over 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine, and a detailed plan of attack” inside his residence and car, they said.

He was caught backing out of his driveway “with the tools necessary to commit this heinous act,” state police commissioner Rick Sanders said. Sanders said police had “every reason to believe” the attack was going to take place the day he was arrested. His Lawrenceburg residence was just a few blocks away from Anderson County High School.

A phone call from New Jersey mother Koeberle Bull led state police and the FBI to Jarrell. Bull, who later appeared on “The Ellen Show,” called police after she received racially-motivated threats against her children on Facebook.

One of the messages Bull received read in part “There’s no such thing as white privileged you [expletive] autistic [expletive]. I hope your black children gets hung for you being so stupid.”

Bull said her first instinct was to protect her three children when Jarrell made his racist remarks. Jarrell was arrested the next day.

“When you see something, you say something. I was going to do everything to protect (my children),” Bull said on “The Ellen Show.”

Jarrell also used Instagram to make separate threats. He sent a September 2018 threat to an unnamed victim stating “You deserve to be raped and killed [expletive] idiot response to me before I slide thru with them choppas.”

State police said following Jarrell’s arrest that he was a suspect in a threat against a Tennessee school earlier that year. One of the federal charges he faces is related to him using Reddit to threaten people at a school in May of 2018.

The federal indictment said Jarrell sent a statement in that case saying “RIP DYLAN AND ERIC IM ABOUT TO DO IT BETTER THAN CHO.”

The indictment did not explain the remark, but Dylan Klebold, Eric Harris and Seung-Hui Cho carried out infamous school shootings — Klebold and Harris at Columbine High School in Colorado and Cho at Virginia Tech.

Jarrell faces up to five years in prison each on five federal charges, eight years on one, and a minimum of five years on a gun charge related to his possession of an AR-15 rifle, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr.

His previous attorney, Nathan T. Riggs, previously said in court that Jarrell has a history of mental health issues, including anxiety and emotional behavior disability, and there was no proof he was going to carry out the school attack. His current attorney, Matthew Boyd, could not be reached for comment.

Jarrell, who was scheduled for trial Nov. 4, will now be re-arraigned Nov. 20, court records show.