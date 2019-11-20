Three indicted in East Reynolds Road shooting that killed 19-year-old, one count dismissed

Rafael Brewster, left, Jah’Quez Crutchfield, center, and Moses Thompson Lexington Police Department

Three Georgetown men have been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the September shooting death of a 19-year-old in Lexington.

On Sept. 3, Nathaniel Shelby was found inside an East Reynolds Road apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died of his injuries on Sept. 7.

Rafael Malik Brewster, 20, and Jah’Quez Crutchfield, 18, were both indicted on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and burglary, according to court records.

Moses Emmanuel Thompson, 18, was indicted on charges of complicity to first-degree robbery and complicity to burglary. He was initially also charged with facilitation to murder, but that charge was dismissed by a grand jury, according to court records.

The shooting happened after a drug transaction at a restaurant. The three men realized they were “shorted” on drugs and drove to Shelby’s apartment, police detective Brandon Gibbs said during a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.

Thompson is accused of being the driver and was aware the robbery was going to occur, according to court records.

The three are scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Nov. 27.

There have been 22 homicides in Lexington in 2019.