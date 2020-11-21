Man found under crashed SUV wasn’t an accident victim. He had been shot, Lexington police say.

Emergency crews respond to an overturned vehicle near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Midland Place in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man’s death that initially appeared to have been caused by a vehicle crash was actually a homicide, Lexington police said Saturday.

The 37-year-old man was found beneath an overturned SUV that was discovered in a culvert near Midland Place and Winchester Road at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.

At the time, it was thought that the man had died as a result of an accidental collision.

Lexington police said Saturday that the man, whose name had not been released by the Fayette County coroner’s office, had been shot several times. The preliminary investigation led police to believe that he might have been shot just after midnight Friday.

Police said the case does not appear to be connected to another homicide that happened at about the same time at Short Street and Wrenn Court.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to call them at (859) 258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted hrough the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.