Victim of shooting, crash on Winchester Road identified as Washington state man

The man who died on Nov. 20 after being shot and involved in a serious crash on Winchester Road has been identified as a 37-year-old De’Shawn Jimerson of Washington State.

The Lexington Police Department had released that it was investigating Jimerson’s death as a homicide, but the Fayette County coroner’s office has not yet ruled his death a homicide, Coroner Gary Ginn said.

Jimerson was shot, but the injuries he sustained from the crash alone would have been enough to kill him, Ginn said. In an effort to learn the exact cause of his death, the state medical examiner’s office is investigating.

Jimerson was found under a flipped SUV off Winchester Road at about 7:45 a.m., police said last month. It was thought that he was shot just after midnight, about seven hours prior to being found with the crashed vehicle.